Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BORDER DEATH-SOUTH TEXAS
Congolese woman, 41, dies after entering US border custody
HOUSTON (AP) — A 41-year-old Congolese woman died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday. CBP says the 41-year-old woman, who the agency did not identify, had arrived at an official port of entry in Laredo, Texas, early Tuesday afternoon. CBP says the woman came with paperwork that documented a “previous medical condition,” but it didn't disclose what the condition was. At least 11 people died this year in CBP's custody, according to statements posted on the agency's website.
AP-US-DALLAS-OFFICER-MISTAKEN-APARTMENT
Dallas dismissed from lawsuit over police shooting
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the city of Dallas is not liable for an off-duty police officer fatally shooting a man in his own apartment last year. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn on Monday dismissed the city from a civil lawsuit that the family of Botham Jean brought after the 26-year-old was killed by Amber Guyger. The ruling leaves Guyger as the sole defendant in the suit that argues better police training could have prevented Jean's death. It makes a large financial settlement unlikely. Guyger was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a decade in prison in October.
AP-DALLAS OFFICER FATAL CRASH
Dallas police officer dies after off-duty crash
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer died Christmas Eve after crashing his car during an off-duty street race. Police say Joseph George passed away Tuesday night after running his black 2015 Ford Mustang head-on into a tree at a high speed Sunday. Officials have not said how fast the four-year police veteran was driving before the crash. But video of the incident suggests it was well above the 40 mph limit in the residential portion of east Dallas. Police have said the are looking for a white, two-door Suzuki that they believe George was racing. The driver could face criminal charges.
AP-US-AMERICAN-AIRLINES-LAWSUIT
Court: Airline's workers can't sue as class in pay dispute
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled American Airlines workers at Newark's airport who claim they've been shorted on overtime pay can't sue as a class. The ruling published Tuesday reverses a New Jersey judge's decision that would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward and include all non-exempt hourly workers employed at the airport since April 2014. Several employees say American's timekeeping system automatically paid employees based on their schedules rather than on the hours they actually worked. American has denied the allegations. An attorney representing the employees said in an email Thursday that his clients were considering their options.
STRANDED TRAVELERS
Family safe after 24 hours stranded in Colorado mountains
TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a family from Texas is safe after being stranded for more than 24 hours in the mountains of southwestern Colorado. San Miguel County sheriff's officials said in a statement the couple in their 30s and their 12-year-old daughter were driving a rental truck from El Paso to deliver furniture to Norwood. The man told authorities they became stuck in snow Monday morning after relying on a GPS for their route through the San Juan National Forest. They ran the engine and covered themselves in furniture blankets overnight. They tried to walk out Tuesday morning when they were spotted by an aircraft.
OFFICER VISITS HOME
Injured Chicago police officer returns home for Christmas
A Chicago police officer left with serious brain injuries from a 1987 crash is back in the city for Christmas for the first time in years. Jim Crowley's squad car was hit by a drunk driver over 30 years ago in a crash that killed another police officer. Crowley uses a wheelchair and has required extensive care at facilities nationwide. His sister, Beth Carter, says it was her mission this year to bring him to Chicago for Christmas. He hadn't visited since 2003. She raised funds, rented a vehicle and drove him from where he's staying in Texas to Chicago.
MIGRANT CAMP-DETAINED VOLUNTEER
Texas migrant helper released from Mexico after detention
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas woman has been allowed to leave Mexico after being detained while trying to deliver Christmas gifts to a sprawling refugee camp housing people waiting for U.S. court dates. Relatives of Anamichelle Castellano say she was arrested by Mexican authorities Monday at a bridge crossing from Brownsville, Texas, to Matamoros, Mexico. Castellano's relatives say authorities discovered a small box of ammunition inside Castellano's car, which they say was left by her husband following a previous hunting trip.
ZOO RHINO CALF
Endangered black rhino at Lansing zoo delivers first calf
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials says an endangered black rhino at a Lansing zoo has delivered her first calf. The unnamed calf was born at Potter Park Zoo on Christmas Eve before 6 a.m. Zoo officials say the 12-year-old mother, Doppsee, nuzzled her baby within minutes and the calf was standing up about 90 minutes later. Zoo officials say the calf is bonding with its mother and won't be seen by the public until the spring of next year. Ronan Eustace is a zoo veterinarian and says the mother and calf will be monitored closely for weeks.
MOTHER KILLED-BABY FOUND
Kidnapped baby whose mother was killed reunites with father
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas officials say a kidnapped baby girl found safe last week after her mother was killed has been reunited with her family. Heidi Broussard and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, went missing Dec. 12 from their hometown of Austin. On Friday, authorities found Broussard's body at a home near Houston, along with a healthy baby girl. The infant was initially taken into the custody of Texas Child Protective Services, but a spokeswoman says the baby was reunited with her father Monday night. A suspect remains jailed on kidnapping and tampering with a corpse charges, but police haven't released that person's name.
OLATHE HOMICIDE
Police identify woman stabbed to death in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The woman stabbed to death last week in suburban Kansas City has been identified. The Kansas City Star reports that Olathe, Kansas, police on Thursday identified the victim as 68-year-old Patricia Fitzgerald of Montgomery, Texas. She was killed Dec. 20. Police were called to a home for a report of an armed disturbance and found Fitzgerald. She was pronounced dead at the scene. A 38-year-old woman who knew Fitzgerald also was found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.