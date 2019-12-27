No injures reported after morning fire in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - No cause has been determined and no injuries were reported after a fire in the 2400 block of Canary Road in Levelland Friday morning.
The Levelland Fire Department reports crews were called to the house around 11:20 a.m. and saw flames rolling out of the home’s eaves on the roof. One end of the house was fully engulfed in flames.
Levelland FD reports the fire started in the attic of the home and spread. However, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Nobody was injured.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.