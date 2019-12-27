Semi truck crashes near Olton in dense fog

OLTON, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel responded to a semi truck crash Friday morning south of Olton on Farm-to-Market Road 168.
The crash was reported sometime around 9:30 a.m., according to The Olton Enterprise. Lamb County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Olton Volutneer Fire Department and Olton Volunteer Ambulance Association all responded to the one-vehicle rollover.
There is no official indication as to what caused the crash, but the driver of the semi was going through dense fog. The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern counties in the South Plains until noon today.
Visibility is half a mile or less in some areas. Drivers are asked to used low beam or fog lamps on their vehicles and use caution while driving.
The driver of the semi truck was taken to a Lubbock hospital with possible neck or back injuries, according to the Department of Public Safety. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
This was originally reported by The Olton Enterprise.
