Texas Tech student group starts petition demanding action after racist online incident

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A petition has been organized online by the student group Allies United, which associates itself with Texas Tech. The group is demanding changes in policies related to racist acts by students enrolled in the university.
The petition is in response to a video that was sent to a Tech student in November through an online chat server called Discord. Student Kennedy Evans said a video making negative remarks about black people was sent to her privately.
Both Evans and the student who allegedly sent the video were part of Tech’s Esports student organization.
“This video perpetuates a history of violent stereotypes against Black Americans, makes use of an anti-black slur and disseminates misleading information and lies which are tantamount to white supremacist propaganda,” states the Change.Org petition.
Tech’s Dean of Students was asked to step in and banned the student from the organization for the remainder of the semester. However, those who started the petition and Evans believe that action is not enough.
“We contacted the reporting party as soon as we learned of the report and initiated an investigation,” Matthew Gregory, dean of students, said in an official written statement on Tuesday. “The matter has been addressed but due to federal law, we are unable to speak publicly about processes or outcomes associated with student behavior matters.”
Through this petition, which has a goal of getting 500 virtual signatures, Allies United is demanding three things.
The first is to get Tech’s Office of Student Involvement and Office of Student Conduct involved before Jan. 27 and ban the student who allegedly sent the racist video from the Esports organization. The second is for both offices to to ban students who support the same views as the “main transgressor.”
The final demand is for the Office of Students Involvement to work with campus groups to pass bi-laws that set disciplinary actions when issues like this arise.
“Texas Tech is supposed to be a community of respect and unity, not hate," the petition states. "There is only room for hatred and bigotry when we sit idly by and allow racist scandal after racist scandal to happen every couple of months.”
Texas Tech is aware of this petition but has refrained from comment until it is given the appropriate time for review. If an official statement is made that will be updated in this story.
