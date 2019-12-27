Travel issues and Strong storms tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Low visibilities and possible storms over the South Plains overnight into Saturday morning. Dense fog will result in visibilities near zero at times. Allow extra distance between you and cars ahead of you and use LOW beam headlights for the best visibility.
Through the evening showers and storms will increase and move eastward across the South Plains overnight. Stronger storms will move into western areas before midnight, through the central areas, including Plainview and Lubbock around 1-2 am. Rain and storms will move out of the eastern areas by 8-9 am.
As the rain moves east strong winds will move in and lead to a windy/chilly day as afternoon temps will remain in the 40s and 50s Saturday afternoon. Skies will clear through the day, but another surge of colder air will move into the area overnight into Sunday and lead to a cold day.
There could be some light wintry mix in the northwest South Plains Sunday morning, but amounts are not to a travel issue for the region. However, if traveling to New Mexico there will be icy roads and heavy snow in parts of the mountain regions tonight through Sunday morning.
Here on Sunday, winds will be gusty and lows will begin in the mid 20s and climb to the mid 40s with some sunshine in the afternoon. It will remain cold on Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the 40s, but dry conditions.
The first day of the year will begin cold, in the 20s and only climb to the low 50s in the afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.