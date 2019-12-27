9 years since Hailey Dunn went missing: Father says enough is enough

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friday marks nine years since 13-year-old Hailey Dunn vanished out of Colorado City and almost six years since her remains were found in Scurry County.
Today the Facebook page ‘Who Killed Hailey Dunn’ created a long post saying enough is enough. They say justice for Hailey needs to be served.
Hailey’s father Clinton Dunn and the private investigator he hired sat down with KCBD on Thursday to tell us if authorities won’t let them know what’s happening in the case, they’re going to take matters into their own hands.
“I never thought I would get to nine years,” Dunn said.
Clinton has been seeking justice ever since his daughter went missing back in December of 2010.
“I keep thinking that it’s going to happen and then I can’t figure out why it’s not,” Dunn said.
Dunn is talking about justice. He says he wants justice for his daughter. That means an arrest and a court date.
"I’ve suffered enough. I shouldn’t be the one that has to keep putting my face on the camera and begging people for help,” he said.
Dunn hired Erica Morse as a private investigator to work on the case. Morse says she has uncovered evidence and spoken to officials, but they’ve been silent since Hailey’s body was found.
“There’s no movement, they won’t return calls, and they won’t tell us the status of anything,” Morse said.
Shawn Adkins was the last person to see Hailey before she went missing. Dunn believes Adkins is the one who killed his daughter and says he was told that.
“They told me that Shawn Adkins killed your daughter, Clint. The two police officers looked at me and did that to me. They told me,” Dunn said.
But he says no arrests were made and he hasn’t heard any updates.
“It’s not like I’m out here trying to mess up the law enforcement so they don’t solve the case. I want to see movement,” Dunn said.
Now, he’s taking matters into his own hands.
“We’re going to do the best we can to piece this together and let everything go,” Morse said.
They plan to release all the information they have on this case in hopes of finally getting justice for Hailey.
“Whether law enforcement ever wants to admit this or not, this is not their case. This is Clinton’s case. This is Clinton’s child, and he gets to make the decision as to when this case is over,” Morse said.
