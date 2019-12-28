Championship Saturday for 61st annual FiberMax Caprock Classic

Championship Saturday for 61st annual FiberMax Caprock Classic
By Devin Ward | December 28, 2019 at 2:47 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 2:47 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over the last three days, more than 150 games have been played across eight different locations here in the Hub-City. And, on Saturday evening, the 61st annual FiberMax Caprock Classic will come to an end with their championship games.

Here is a breakdown of all the games and their tip off times.

Double T Smiles Small School Girl Championship game:

· Brownfield vs Vega

(Tip off at 4 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.)

Fuddruckers Small School Boys Championship game:

· Abernathy vs Shallowater

(Tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.)

Chick-fil-A Big School Girls Championship game:

· Shallowater vs Monterey

(Tip off at 7:30 pm at Lubbock Christian University.)

Advanced Graphix Large School Boys Championship game:

· Odessa Permian vs Mid. Christian

(Tip off at 9:00 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.)

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.