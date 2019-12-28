Championship Saturday for 61st annual FiberMax Caprock Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over the last three days, more than 150 games have been played across eight different locations here in the Hub-City. And, on Saturday evening, the 61st annual FiberMax Caprock Classic will come to an end with their championship games.
Here is a breakdown of all the games and their tip off times.
Double T Smiles Small School Girl Championship game:
· Brownfield vs Vega
(Tip off at 4 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.)
Fuddruckers Small School Boys Championship game:
· Abernathy vs Shallowater
(Tip off at 5:30 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.)
Chick-fil-A Big School Girls Championship game:
· Shallowater vs Monterey
(Tip off at 7:30 pm at Lubbock Christian University.)
Advanced Graphix Large School Boys Championship game:
· Odessa Permian vs Mid. Christian
(Tip off at 9:00 p.m. at Lubbock Christian University.)
