Lingering Morning Showers Breezy By Afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to linger through the early afternoon hours while a strong upper level trough pushes east over the region.
Westerly wind speeds will become sustained between 15-20mph and gusting up to 35mph impacting high profile vehicles especially while traveling north/south bound.
Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid 50′s in Lubbock today as clouds begin to decrease the chance for topsoil to become airborne, possibly reducing visibility for motorists.
A cold front will begin to arrive after midnight, shifting wind to become northerly and fairly calm by Sunday morning and dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 20′s.
Tomorrow afternoon will continue to be chilly with a secondary surge of cold air intruding, temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40′s. Morning temperatures will be uncomfortable in the upper teens to low 20′s to start the work week.
New Year’s Eve and Day will remain dry, but temperatures will continue to be on the cool side.
Follow the forecast online at kcbd.com/weather or with the free KCBD weather app http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.