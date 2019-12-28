2 Lubbock businesses burglarized early Christmas morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For most, Christmas morning is a cheerful time, but not for two Lubbock business owners who experienced break-ins during that night.
Around 2:00 a.m. on Christmas morning, Joyland Amusement Park in Mackenzie Park was broken into and several items were stolen. Then, at 4:15 a.m., the owner of Mountain Hideaway, a store on 50th Street near Utica Avenue got a call to say his store had been broken into.
David Dean, the owner of Joyland and Kyle Jones, the owner of Mountain Hideaway woke up to less than merry news on Christmas morning.
“And I opened the door and when I did I saw in here and I was just heartbroken,” Dean said.
“I have two young kids, 11 and 14, and so, my immediate thing was oh my goodness I’m going to miss Christmas morning, cleaning up the mess up at the store,” Jones said.
From Mountain Hideaway, several high-end jackets were missing and from Joyland, an air compressor, hydraulic jack, electrical meter plus many other tools and items were gone, including a novelty Dr. Pepper bike which was special to them.
“This is a service trailer,” Dean said. “It had lots of tools in it, some of them pretty valuable, some of them pretty specialized.”
Police reports have been filed for both incidents and security footage is being reviewed.
But, Dean is encouraging the community to come forward with information on who might have done this.
“Just to have people keep a lookout, because somewhere, someone knows,” Dean said.
Thankfully, Jones got the store cleaned up and boarded up and made it home just before his children woke up.
“We still celebrated Christmas,” Jones said. “It was a great day despite somebody trying to ruin it.”
Jones said their biggest loss was the stickers that were on the door, which people had brought in over the years from their travels around the world.
He said if you have any stickers from places you have travelled, please bring them down to the store to be put on the new door.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.