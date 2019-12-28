Red Raider basketball ready for CSU Bakersfield

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Christmas break is over and now the No. 23 Red Raiders are set to face Cal State Bakersfield before they start Big 12 Conference play.
The Red Raiders will welcome the Roadrunners at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tech enters the game (8-3) on the season, while the Roadrunners are (6-8) on the year. The Red Raiders are 6-0 at home this season and have rattled off 13 wins in a row at the USA.
After this game against CSU Bakersfield, the Red Raiders will dive into Big 12 Conference play when they face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan 4.
The team will play six Big 12 games before playing their final non-conference game against Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 25.
