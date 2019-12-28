Study looks at intermittent fasting as New Years weight loss option

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If your New Year's Resolution means looking for the right weight loss plan, a new study in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests something called Intermittent Fasting could be an option for several reasons.
The study looked at two kinds of Intermittent Fasting.
In one fast, you only eat during the same 6-8 hour window every day. (That also means you don’t eat anything for 16 to 18 hours a day.)
In the second plan, you eat breakfast, lunch and dinner, but only 5 days a week.
Then on 2 days a week, you cut back to just 500 calories a day.
The study’s author, Professor of Neuroscience Mark Mattson, has been fasting intermittently for nearly 30 years. He says Intermittent Fasting can do more than help you lose weight. It can reduce high cholesterol, blood pressure and inflammation while increasing memory, cognition and and resistance to disease. He explains, “Intermittent fasting enhances the ability of cells to cope with stress.”
But the study results come with a warning. Many agree that this plan is not safe for children, the elderly, anyone with eating disorders or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
If you are not in any of those categories, you can learn more from your doctor or a nutritionist.
