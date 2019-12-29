Championship Saturday Scores & Highlights from Caprock Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What an exciting day of hoops here on the South Plains.
In all, we had five teams playing in three different championship games of the 61st annual FiberMax Caprock Classic.
In the Small School Girls Bracket, the Brownfield Lady Cubs fell to Vega in overtime 54-45.
In the Small School Boys Bracket, the Abernathy Boys beat Shallowater 57-52.
And then in the Large School Girls Bracket, the Shallowater Fillies beat the Monterey Lady Plainsmen 48-47.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.