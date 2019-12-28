Flurries/Light snow showers possible overnight, colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A strong low pressure system has crossed the region over the past 24 hours.
One final disturbance will track across the area this evening and overnight tonight.
A secondary cold front is also expected across the viewing area later tonight.
Models are showing a few light showers this evening. Flurries and light snow cannot be ruled out either.
It will turn colder with overnight lows in the middle to upper 20’s. Northwest winds average 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible overnight.
This could produce wind chill values in the teens Sunday morning.
Models show a few wintry snow showers possible between 5:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Most of the activity should be in the form of snow flurries or brief snow showers.
Little or no accumulation of snowfall is expected although a dusting may occur for some locations.
We clear out Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 40’s.
It will be clear and very cold Sunday night with lows in the lower 20’s.
