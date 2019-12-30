Police shooting involving Otero County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico Game and Fish

Cloudcroft, NM (KCBD) - On December 28, 2019, The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico Game and Fish.
State Police agents learned that around 7:30 p.m., the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and NM Game and Fish responded to a domestic violence incident 55 West Side Rd., in Otero County.
As Otero County Deputy and Game and Fish officers arrived at the residence, at least one gunshot was fired from inside the residence towards the location of deputies and officers.
At this point, an Otero County Sheriff deputy and NM Game and Fish officers discharged their duty firearms towards residence. Deputies and officers then set up a perimeter and requested New Mexico State Police Tactical Team.
Members of the New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assumed control of this incident and scene.
After hours of negotiations, Thomas Ryan (54) of Cloudcroft, NM was taken into custody without further incident.
State Police agents charged Thomas Ryan with:
- Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace officer
Ryan was booked into the Otero County Adult Detention Center on an undetermined bond.
This investigation is in preliminary stages. Details about the incident, to include what led up to the deputy and officers discharging their weapon, is still under investigation.
The identity of the Otero County deputy and NM Game and Fish officers involved will not be released until interviews are conducted. Additional information will be given out via press release when available.
