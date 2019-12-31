Citizens Tower Evacuated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD NewsChannel 11 has learned officials are evacuating Citizens Tower at 14th Street and Avenue K in downtown Lubbock, due to a gas leak.
Steve Holland with Lubbock Fire Rescue says construction crews were digging in the street in front of Citizens Tower when they cut a 2” poly gas line. Holland said Lubbock Fire Rescue responded and evacuated the tower as a precaution, but they did not get any readings of gas inside the building. Atmos is also on scene, working to stop the leak
Workers who had been on the second floor said they had smelled the strong odor of gas before Lubbock Fire Rescue crews evacuated them.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
