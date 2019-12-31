Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, police are looking for the suspect in a violent break-in at a home in Sudan.
- Investigators say the homeowner surprised a burglar, who hit and kicked her before running out of the her house.
- Those with information on this case are asked to call Sudan police.
A firearms instructor is being hailed a hero for killing the gunman at a Fort Worth-area church.
- Jack Wilson shot Keith Kinnunen after he opened fire and killed two men in the church.
- There is no word yet on a motive.
A winter storm is hammering the northeast this morning.
- Winter storm warnings are in effect from the Great Lakes to Maine.
- Some areas could get up to 13 inches of snow before the storms move out.
The Associated Press reports Shiite militia supporters have broken into the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.
- This comes after the funerals of other militia fighters took place in Baghdad earlier today.
- The U.S. carried out air strikes Sunday, an act of retaliation after a U.S. defense contractor was killed in a rocket attack last week.
