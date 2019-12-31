Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Homeowner kicked after Sudan break-in, firearms instructor hero in Sunday church shooting, militants storm U.S. embassy in Baghdad

Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | December 31, 2019 at 6:24 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 6:24 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, police are looking for the suspect in a violent break-in at a home in Sudan.

A firearms instructor is being hailed a hero for killing the gunman at a Fort Worth-area church.

A winter storm is hammering the northeast this morning.

  • Winter storm warnings are in effect from the Great Lakes to Maine.
  • Some areas could get up to 13 inches of snow before the storms move out.

The Associated Press reports Shiite militia supporters have broken into the U.S. embassy in Baghdad.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, and Steve Divine along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.