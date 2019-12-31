Homeowner kicked before burglar runs away after Sudan home invasion

SUDAN, Texas (KCBD) - Police in Sudan are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings after a violent home invasion Monday night.
Sudan PD reports a homeowner walked into a home invasion on Boesen Street. The burglar was trying to take two televisions from the home.
The suspect then hit the homeowner and drug her to the bedroom, kicked her, then ran out of the house.
The suspect is described as a man, standing around 6-feet-tall. He was wearing all black at the time of the home invasion.
No other descriptors were given.
Those with information are asked to call Sudan police at 806-227-2111.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.