KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Childers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Childers, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Childers is a 10-month-old shepherd mix.
He is up-to-date on his shots. He’s also been called a very sweet boy by some families who have fostered him.
Childers’ adoption fees for Tuesday, Dec. 31 have been waived.
And all this week LAS will have its Director’s Choice adoption for every animal until Jan. 3.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
However, LAS will be closed Wednesday, New Year’s Day.
