Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests
DALLAS (AP) — The man who fatally shot two people at a Texas church before a congregant shot and killed him was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial in 2012. Keith Thomas Kinnunen was eventually deemed competent for trial on those charges and others, but the charges were reduced to misdemeanors to which he ultimately pleaded guilty. It's unclear if his lengthy criminal record and psychological history would have barred him from legally buying the gun he used in Sunday's attack at the church in the town of White Settlement. An ex-wife told The Associated Press on Tuesday that by the end of her six-year marriage to Kinnunen, he was “really disturbed.”
Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback over the Infowars host. Jones is being sued for defamation in Texas by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 20 children and six adults killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones used his show to promote falsehoods that the attack was a hoax. Judge Scott Jenkins ruled that Jones purposefully ignored previous orders to provide materials that would move along the lawsuit. An attorney for Jones did not immediately comment Tuesday. Jenkins' orders were first reported by The Daily Beast.
Texas deputy fatally shot during during traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who fled after fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in East Texas early Tuesday was later arrested in Louisiana and charged with capital murder. An official with the Panola County sheriff's office says Deputy Chris Dickerson died after being shot numerous times. The 28-year-old had been with the sheriff's office for eight years. Authorities say 47-year-old Gregory Newson of Shreveport was arrested about an hour later following a high speed police chase in Louisiana. Panola County is located on the Texas border with Louisiana.
US agency formalizes border medical plan after migrants die
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is formally codifying a medical plan formed in the wake of a massive surge of migrant families to the U.S.-Mexico border and deaths in their custody. The goal was to increase medical care and efficiency. The plan comes after a public outcry over the medical care of migrants in border custody, and the deaths of children. The plan includes a sustainable plan for triage, plus screenings for respiratory systems, plus vaccine requirements for staff and supplies on hand.
Benny Martinez, Latino civil rights leader, dies at 85
GOLIAD, Texas (AP) — Benny Martinez, a Mexican American civil rights leader who helped organize the historic Latino gala with President John F. Kennedy, has died. His daughter Loretta Martinez Williams says Martinez died Sunday of natural causes. He was 85. Born in Goliad, Texas, Martinez served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He returned to Houston and organized boycotts against businesses that refused to hire Mexican Americans. Martinez joined the League of United Latin American Citizens and helped organize a gala for Kennedy the night before the president's assassination. Historians say the meeting was the first time a sitting president met with a Latino civil rights group.
Houston rapper injured in drive-by shooting
HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston rapper is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting that killed two other people during the filming of a music video. The Houston Chronicle reports that 20-year-old rapper Cashout Ace, born Miguel Guajardo, was among seven people injured in the shooting. The sheriff's office said the group was ambushed in the parking lot of an industrial warehouse Friday night. Guajardo's mother, Eliza Guajardo, said her son has been pursuing rap as a career for about a year and a half. She said she can't think of why he would be targeted.
Sheriff's office: Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant woman was stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital and her brother has been charged in her murder. The Travis County sheriff's office says an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy. Deputies found Ebichi on Friday on the kitchen floor at the home near Austin. She died at the scene. Her brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, was arrested and charged with murder. The former University of Texas at San Antonio football player is jailed in Travis County on a $500,000 bond.
3 tribes in Oklahoma sue governor over casino gambling
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three of the most powerful tribes in Oklahoma are suing the governor over agreements that allow gambling at tribal casinos. The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations filed the complaint Tuesday in federal court in Oklahoma City. The tribes are asking a federal judge to decide whether the state's gaming compacts with the tribes expire on Jan. 1. Stitt has said the compacts expire and that he believes gambling at tribal casinos will be illegal on Jan. 1. The tribes say the compacts automatically renew on Jan. 1 for another 15-year term.
Sharon Stone's dating profile restored after being blocked
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bumble said Monday it has restored the profile of Sharon Stone after she was “mistakenly" blocked from interacting on the dating app. A Bumble spokesperson said in a statement that the company apologized for the confusion. The 61-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress announced on Twitter that Bumble closed her account and she asked, “Is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out the hive.” Bumble said the company wants to extend an offer to Stone for a few hours of profile prep at their headquarters in Austin, Texas.
10th Circuit orders hearing for man in Oklahoma killings
DENVER (AP) — A man sentenced to death for killing a Texas couple camping in Oklahoma nearly 20 years ago has won a chance to prove he should be spared the death penalty over questions about why his lawyer didn't tell jurors of the client's brain damage. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Monday ordered that a federal court in Oklahoma hold a hearing to review why Edward Leon Fields' public defender didn't present evidence of his brain damage to jurors and whether that significantly hurt his case. He pleaded guilty to killing Charles and Shirley Chick of Hurst, Texas, in the Ouachita National Forest in 2003.