Lexi Gordon named Big 12 Player of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lady Raider junior Lexi Gordon has been tabbed as the Big 12 Player of the Week.
The award marks the first time that Lexi Gordon has earned a Big 12 weekly honor in just her third week of eligibility.
Gordon, had a monster performance in the Lady Raiders 115-58 win over UTSA.
She scored 31-points, 11 rebounds, and five assists - picking up the first career double-double of her career.
Gordon and the Lady Raiders will be back in action this Friday when they host Iowa State to open Big 12 play at 7 p.m.
