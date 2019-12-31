Lexi Gordon named Big 12 Player of the Week

Lexie Gordon named Big 12 Player of the Week (Source: KCBD)
By Devin Ward | December 31, 2019 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 8:31 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lady Raider junior Lexi Gordon has been tabbed as the Big 12 Player of the Week.

The award marks the first time that Lexi Gordon has earned a Big 12 weekly honor in just her third week of eligibility.

Gordon, had a monster performance in the Lady Raiders 115-58 win over UTSA.

She scored 31-points, 11 rebounds, and five assists - picking up the first career double-double of her career.

Gordon and the Lady Raiders will be back in action this Friday when they host Iowa State to open Big 12 play at 7 p.m.

