Local College Basketball rankings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we make our way into 2020, we take a look at our area collegiate basketball teams.
Right now, we have five teams soaring into the new decade with some high rankings.
- Texas Tech Red Raiders: No. 22
- Texas Tech Lady Raiders: 1 Vote in AP Poll for second-straight week
- LCU Chaps (NCAA DII): Not ranked but have rattled off three-straight wins
- LCU Lady Chaps (NCAA DII): No. 1
- WBU Pioneers (NAIA DI): No 9
- WBU Flying Queens (NAIA DI): No. 6
- SPC Texans (NJCAA DI): Receiving Votes
- SPC Lady Texans (NJCAA DI): No. 2
