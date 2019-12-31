Local College Basketball rankings

Lady Chaps projected to defend Heartland Conference Title. (Source: LCU Athletics)
By Devin Ward | December 31, 2019 at 5:46 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 5:46 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we make our way into 2020, we take a look at our area collegiate basketball teams.

Right now, we have five teams soaring into the new decade with some high rankings.

  • Texas Tech Red Raiders: No. 22
  • Texas Tech Lady Raiders: 1 Vote in AP Poll for second-straight week
  • LCU Chaps (NCAA DII): Not ranked but have rattled off three-straight wins
  • LCU Lady Chaps (NCAA DII): No. 1
  • WBU Pioneers (NAIA DI): No 9
  • WBU Flying Queens (NAIA DI): No. 6
  • SPC Texans (NJCAA DI):  Receiving Votes
  • SPC Lady Texans (NJCAA DI): No. 2

