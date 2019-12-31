Mild weather this New Year’s Eve

By Steve Divine | December 31, 2019 at 6:39 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 7:56 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It's time to ring out the old and ring in the new. Local weather will be quite mild, whether you celebrate or not. A cold front will arrive shortly after the start of the new year, and some wintry showers may follow. I’ve included 2019 precipitation totals for the KCBD viewing area in this post.

Vehicles parked outside may again have a light frost on their windshield early this morning. The morning will be mostly sunny with little wind. This afternoon will become partly cloudy but the wind will remain light. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-50s in the southeast.

New Year's Eve, this evening, will be partly cloudy and dry. The early evening will be chilly and by midnight the Lubbock area temperature will be in the mid-30s. Even with a light wind, however, the wind chill will be in the upper 20s.

2020 begins mostly sunny, with little wind, and cold. Lows will range from the low 20s in the northwest to the mid-30s southeast. By midday and continuing through the afternoon winds will be quite gusty. Sustained speeds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Highs will range from the mid-50s northwest to the mid-60s southeast.

There remains a slight chance of light precipitation Thursday and Thursday night, following a cold front early Thursday. During the day temperatures near Lubbock will be warm enough for rain, though just to the north and west there may be some snow falling. However, due to warmer conditions at the surface and ground temperatures, accumulation is not expected. A few flurries or sprinkles may linger through Friday morning. Again, accumulation is not expected.

A dry and warming pattern will emerge the first weekend of the new year. There's more on the final hours of 2019 and the first days of 2020 in our forecast here on our Weather Page (close this story and scroll down just a tad) and in our free KCBD Weather App (download it from your app/game store).

Lubbock's precipitation total for 2019 is above average. Including the weekend rainfall, the total for 2019 is 24.37". That's 5.25 inches above the average annual precipitation. Last year's total was 15.27".

Lubbock's total for December is 0.65", about a tenth of an inch (0.11") below monthly average.

Lubbock's snowfall total for the season (July 1 through June 30) is just a tenth of an inch (0.1"). That is three inches below the average for the season to date (through December 31). Lubbock's average seasonal snowfall is 8.2 inches. Last season at this time the total was 10.0 inches, while for the entire season the total was 10.1 inches. Correct, only an additional tenth of an inch of snowfall was recorded at the Lubbock airport the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Lubbock's precipitation record dates from January 1911. 109 years. That's 1,308 months.

Precipitation totals (total liquid, in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for 2019, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:

16.20 Abernathy

20.63 Aiken

25.34 Amherst

15.80 Anton

33.85 Aspermont

15.63 Brownfield

24.64 Childress

16.55 Denver City

19.04 Dimmitt

18.86 Earth

19.97 Estelline

18.92 Floydada

19.90 Fluvanna

22.22 Friona

21.62 Gail

18.39 Graham

21.21 Guthrie

17.52 Happy

15.62 Hart

14.46 Hobbs

24.58 Jayton

26.80 Lake Alan Henry

17.53 Lamesa

10.83 Levelland

17.59 Lubbock TTU campus

19.89 Memphis

14.73 Morton

23.26 Muleshoe

20.39 New Home

19.89 Northfield

17.44 O'Donnell

17.82 Olton

23.23 Paducah

13.29 Plains

15.30 Plainview

19.33 Post

20.83 Quitaque

19.46 Ralls

15.19 Reese Center

24.03 Roaring Springs

14.15 Seagraves

15.53 Seminole

19.39 Silverton

21.14 Slaton

20.43 Snyder E

19.26 Snyder SSW

21.10 South Plains

19.76 Spur

16.54 Sundown

18.32 Tahoka

15.67 Tatum

19.49 Tulia

16.92 Turkey

24.59 Vigo Park

17.52 Welch

17.42 White River Lake

16.65 Wolfforth

Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.