Mild weather this New Year’s Eve

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It's time to ring out the old and ring in the new. Local weather will be quite mild, whether you celebrate or not. A cold front will arrive shortly after the start of the new year, and some wintry showers may follow. I’ve included 2019 precipitation totals for the KCBD viewing area in this post.
Vehicles parked outside may again have a light frost on their windshield early this morning. The morning will be mostly sunny with little wind. This afternoon will become partly cloudy but the wind will remain light. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-50s in the southeast.
New Year's Eve, this evening, will be partly cloudy and dry. The early evening will be chilly and by midnight the Lubbock area temperature will be in the mid-30s. Even with a light wind, however, the wind chill will be in the upper 20s.
2020 begins mostly sunny, with little wind, and cold. Lows will range from the low 20s in the northwest to the mid-30s southeast. By midday and continuing through the afternoon winds will be quite gusty. Sustained speeds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. Highs will range from the mid-50s northwest to the mid-60s southeast.
There remains a slight chance of light precipitation Thursday and Thursday night, following a cold front early Thursday. During the day temperatures near Lubbock will be warm enough for rain, though just to the north and west there may be some snow falling. However, due to warmer conditions at the surface and ground temperatures, accumulation is not expected. A few flurries or sprinkles may linger through Friday morning. Again, accumulation is not expected.
A dry and warming pattern will emerge the first weekend of the new year. There's more on the final hours of 2019 and the first days of 2020 in our forecast here on our Weather Page (close this story and scroll down just a tad) and in our free KCBD Weather App (download it from your app/game store).
Lubbock's precipitation total for 2019 is above average. Including the weekend rainfall, the total for 2019 is 24.37". That's 5.25 inches above the average annual precipitation. Last year's total was 15.27".
Lubbock's total for December is 0.65", about a tenth of an inch (0.11") below monthly average.
Lubbock's snowfall total for the season (July 1 through June 30) is just a tenth of an inch (0.1"). That is three inches below the average for the season to date (through December 31). Lubbock's average seasonal snowfall is 8.2 inches. Last season at this time the total was 10.0 inches, while for the entire season the total was 10.1 inches. Correct, only an additional tenth of an inch of snowfall was recorded at the Lubbock airport the rest of the 2018-19 season.
Lubbock's precipitation record dates from January 1911. 109 years. That's 1,308 months.
Precipitation totals (total liquid, in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for 2019, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:
16.20 Abernathy
20.63 Aiken
25.34 Amherst
15.80 Anton
33.85 Aspermont
15.63 Brownfield
24.64 Childress
16.55 Denver City
19.04 Dimmitt
18.86 Earth
19.97 Estelline
18.92 Floydada
19.90 Fluvanna
22.22 Friona
21.62 Gail
18.39 Graham
21.21 Guthrie
17.52 Happy
15.62 Hart
14.46 Hobbs
24.58 Jayton
26.80 Lake Alan Henry
17.53 Lamesa
10.83 Levelland
17.59 Lubbock TTU campus
19.89 Memphis
14.73 Morton
23.26 Muleshoe
20.39 New Home
19.89 Northfield
17.44 O'Donnell
17.82 Olton
23.23 Paducah
13.29 Plains
15.30 Plainview
19.33 Post
20.83 Quitaque
19.46 Ralls
15.19 Reese Center
24.03 Roaring Springs
14.15 Seagraves
15.53 Seminole
19.39 Silverton
21.14 Slaton
20.43 Snyder E
19.26 Snyder SSW
21.10 South Plains
19.76 Spur
16.54 Sundown
18.32 Tahoka
15.67 Tatum
19.49 Tulia
16.92 Turkey
24.59 Vigo Park
17.52 Welch
17.42 White River Lake
16.65 Wolfforth
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby.
