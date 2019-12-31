New Year’s Eve Forecast: Cool and dry

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Other than a few high clouds tonight, New Year’s Eve should be dry and cool with no precipitation in the forecast tonight.
New Year’s Eve should bring us cool temperatures to close out the decade.
Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 20’s. Southwest winds average 5 to 15 mph overnight tonight.
2020 begins with partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. During the late afternoon hours, clouds increase across the area.
Highs top out in the lower 60’s New Year’s Day. Southwest winds become gusty at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph possible.
This could create areas of patchy blowing dust Wednesday afternoon.
Elevated wildfire dangers exist during the afternoon due to low humidity and gusty winds.
Models continue showing a slight chance of wintry showers Thursday, but models still disagree on this scenario favoring areas west and north of Lubbock.
