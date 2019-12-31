Lubbock Police Department sends out reminders for celebrating New Year’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is providing some New Years “Resolutions” for Lubbock residents to keep in mind while bringing in the new year.
The Lubbock Police department wants to encourage everyone to make sure to celebrate responsibly by keeping these three resolutions in mind while you ring in the New Year.
1. Don’t drink and drive.
2. Pass the keys and designate a sober ride home.
- One option available if you can not manage a safe ride home, the Liggett Law Group is doing rides home with taxi services from 5 p.m.- 2 a.m. You may call at (806) 744-4878(HURT).
3. Don’t set off any fireworks within city limits.
