U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovers minimum wage, overtime, child labor violations at West Texas restaurant

U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division investigations at The Plaza Restaurant locations in Lubbock, Amarillo, Borger, Dumas, and Pampa, Texas, found the employer deducted from employees’ wages or accepted cash payments to pay for required uniforms. This practice resulted in violations when those deductions or payments reduced employees’ wages below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The employer also systemically violated FLSA overtime provisions when it failed to pay salaried cooks overtime when they worked more than 40 hours in a workweek. The restaurant violated FLSA child labor provisions by permitting 14- and 15-year-old employees to work more than 8 hours on a non-school day, more than 3 hours on a day when school was in session, and later than the permitted evening hours. Additionally, the employer failed to keep records of the number of hours employees worked, as the FLSA requires. The Division also found that the employer failed to provide the general notice required by the Family and Medical Leave Act.