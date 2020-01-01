5 Arrested in death of Midland teen Robert Duncan

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Midland County Sheriff’s Deputies say five have been arrested in connection to the death of 17-year-old Robert Duncan, who was reported missing Monday.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office sent this release:
On December 30, 2019 at approximately 4:00pm, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office received information that Robert Duncan, who was reported missing, could possibly be in the area of County road 1230 and County road 120 in Midland County. Deputies along with the assistance of Texas Department of Public Safety, Midland Police Department and the District Attorneys office began a search.
On December 31, 2019, at approximately 3:30pm, the investigation led the search team to the deceased body of the missing person.
During this investigation, 3 search warrants were obtained and executed in connection with the homicide.
This investigation is still ongoing.
The following suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the homicide:
Larry West- 17 years of age- Capital Murder
Zayden Hayes- 18 years of age- Capital Murder
Rogelio Cadena- 18 years of age- Murder
Rogelio Vasquez- 18 years of age- Tampering with Evidence
John Hayes- 17 years of age- Interfering with Public Duties
Next of kin has been notified.
Midland County Police posted on Facebook Tuesday that Duncan’s body had been found in the county.
