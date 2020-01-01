Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

2 dead after Depot District shooting outside of bar, fire destroys house near Woodrow, protests near U.S. embassy in Iraq continue

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | January 1, 2020 at 6:19 AM CST - Updated January 1 at 6:19 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in the Depot District this morning.

A fire destroyed a home Tuesday night near Slide and Woodrow roads.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jung Un is now promising a new strategic weapon from the country.

  • In a speech made hours ago, he said the country will still develop nuclear programs but will leave room for negotiations with the United States.
  • North Korea now says it is not bound by its self-imposed prohibition on testing nuclear bombs or ballistic missiles.

U.S. troops have fired tear gas to disperse protesters outside of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.