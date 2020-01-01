Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, two people are dead after a shooting outside a nightclub in the Depot District this morning.
- Police responded to the shooting outside of Club Level in the 1900 block of Buddy Holly Avenue.
- Two people were taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead. Police are still looking for a suspect.
A fire destroyed a home Tuesday night near Slide and Woodrow roads.
- Volunteer firefighters spent hours putting out the blaze.
- No injuries were reported from this fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
North Korea’s leader Kim Jung Un is now promising a new strategic weapon from the country.
- In a speech made hours ago, he said the country will still develop nuclear programs but will leave room for negotiations with the United States.
- North Korea now says it is not bound by its self-imposed prohibition on testing nuclear bombs or ballistic missiles.
U.S. troops have fired tear gas to disperse protesters outside of the U.S. embassy compound in Baghdad.
- Dozens of pro-Iranian militants and supporters broke into the compound Tuesday and trashed the reception area.
- The U.S. is sending more troops to the region to protect the embassy.
