Emergency crews respond to fire at Slide and Woodrow Road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews from four response teams responded to a two-story house on fire in the Highland Oaks neighborhood.
Woodrow Fire Crews, with crews from Slaton, New Home and Carlisle were called to the area of Woodrow Road and Slide Road in South Lubbock at about 8 p.m.
A member of the neighborhood association told KCBD no one was home at the time of the fire.
This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more details as they become available.
