Gusty winds overnight, colder Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Gusty winds remain in the forecast across the South Plains tonight.
Clouds increase south and east of Lubbock with a few sprinkles possible overnight near Gail, Snyder and Jayton.
Most areas will likely remain dry overnight.
Clouds will hold temperatures in the middle 30’s for overnight lows in the immediate Lubbock area.
Southwest winds remain gusty at 15 to 25 mph through midnight becoming west at 10 to 20 mph overnight.
Thursday will be cloudy and colder thanks to our next Pacific cold front.
This system will bring clouds and a few light showers. Highs top out in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.
A disturbance will track across the area from Colorado and New Mexico Thursday afternoon.
This could bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms late Thursday.
A light wintry mix cannot be ruled out, but models are showing no accumulations of wintry precipitation at this time.
Lows end up in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s Thursday night.
Gusty north winds and chilly daytime highs in the upper 40’s are expected Friday.
