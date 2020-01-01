The Plaza has released a statement in regards to U.S. Department of Labor investigation

The investigation covered 2017 and 2018 and came to a close in April 2019. The WHD assessed a fine for the violations. Out of this amount, a total of $44,621 has been paid to the 570 employees who were owed back wages. The remaining sum of $13,420 is the civil money penalties for violations against the Fair Labor Standards Act. We have paid the fine in full and we have done so knowing that we have taken the proper measures to safeguard the rights of the employees who choose to work at The Plaza.