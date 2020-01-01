2019’s rain totals, 2020’s first rain chance

On the way: A slight chance of light showers behind a cold front. Details in this video.
By Steve Divine | January 1, 2020 at 6:25 AM CST - Updated January 1 at 8:45 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy New Year! Weather overall will be mild as the year gets underway, with an exception or two. Plus, the cold front I mentioned yesterday remains on track to move through the KCBD viewing area early tomorrow.

2020 begins mostly sunny in Lubbock. Cloud cover will gradually increase late today, with wind speeds increasing through the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will peak about 10 degrees above the average for January 1. By midday winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. This afternoon into the evening will be windy, with winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts near 40 mph likely.

Our first chance of precipitation in the new year will follow a cold front arriving early tomorrow. We’ll have a slight chance of light precipitation early Thursday into early Friday. Daytime temperatures, especially near Lubbock, will be warm enough for rain. However, just to the north and west there may be some light wintry showers.

Due to warmer air near the surface and ground temperatures, accumulation is not expected. A few flurries or sprinkles may linger in the viewing area into early Friday morning. Again, accumulation is not expected.

The updated precipitation outlook is just one of many items I’ve included in the video accompanying this post. Check it out.

Colder air will settle in Thursday night. Friday's temperatures near Lubbock will range from the upper 20s in the morning to highs near 50 degrees in the afternoon.

A dry and seasonably warm pattern will emerge this first weekend of the new year. The details can be viewed now in our forecast here on our Weather Page (close this story and scroll down just a tad) and in our free KCBD Weather App (download it from your app/game store).

Lubbock's precipitation total for 2019 is above average. Including the weekend rainfall, the total for 2019 is 24.37". That's 5.25 inches above the average annual precipitation. Last year's total was 15.27".

Lubbock's total for December is 0.65", about a tenth of an inch (0.11") below monthly average.

Lubbock's snowfall total for the season (July 1 through June 30) is just a tenth of an inch (0.1"). That is three inches below the average for the season to date (through December 31). Lubbock's average seasonal snowfall is 8.2 inches. Last season at this time the total was 10.0 inches, while for the entire season the total was 10.1 inches. Correct, only an additional tenth of an inch of snowfall was recorded at the Lubbock airport the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Lubbock's precipitation record dates from January 1911. 109 years. That's 1,308 months.

Precipitation totals (total liquid, in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for 2019, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:

16.20 Abernathy

20.63 Aiken

25.34 Amherst

15.80 Anton

33.85 Aspermont

15.63 Brownfield

24.64 Childress

16.55 Denver City

19.04 Dimmitt

18.86 Earth

19.97 Estelline

18.92 Floydada

19.90 Fluvanna

22.22 Friona

21.62 Gail

18.39 Graham

21.21 Guthrie

17.52 Happy

15.62 Hart

14.46 Hobbs

24.58 Jayton

26.80 Lake Alan Henry

17.53 Lamesa

10.83 Levelland

17.59 Lubbock TTU campus

19.89 Memphis

14.73 Morton

23.26 Muleshoe

20.39 New Home

19.89 Northfield

17.44 O'Donnell

17.82 Olton

23.23 Paducah

13.29 Plains

15.30 Plainview

19.33 Post

20.83 Quitaque

19.46 Ralls

15.19 Reese Center

24.03 Roaring Springs

14.15 Seagraves

15.53 Seminole

19.39 Silverton

21.14 Slaton

20.43 Snyder E

19.26 Snyder SSW

21.10 South Plains

19.76 Spur

16.54 Sundown

18.32 Tahoka

15.67 Tatum

19.49 Tulia

16.92 Turkey

24.59 Vigo Park

17.52 Welch

17.42 White River Lake

16.65 Wolfforth

Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby.

