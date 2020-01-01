2019’s rain totals, 2020’s first rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Happy New Year! Weather overall will be mild as the year gets underway, with an exception or two. Plus, the cold front I mentioned yesterday remains on track to move through the KCBD viewing area early tomorrow.
2020 begins mostly sunny in Lubbock. Cloud cover will gradually increase late today, with wind speeds increasing through the morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will peak about 10 degrees above the average for January 1. By midday winds will range from 15 to 25 mph with gusts near 35 mph. This afternoon into the evening will be windy, with winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts near 40 mph likely.
Our first chance of precipitation in the new year will follow a cold front arriving early tomorrow. We’ll have a slight chance of light precipitation early Thursday into early Friday. Daytime temperatures, especially near Lubbock, will be warm enough for rain. However, just to the north and west there may be some light wintry showers.
Due to warmer air near the surface and ground temperatures, accumulation is not expected. A few flurries or sprinkles may linger in the viewing area into early Friday morning. Again, accumulation is not expected.
The updated precipitation outlook is just one of many items I’ve included in the video accompanying this post. Check it out.
Colder air will settle in Thursday night. Friday's temperatures near Lubbock will range from the upper 20s in the morning to highs near 50 degrees in the afternoon.
A dry and seasonably warm pattern will emerge this first weekend of the new year. The details can be viewed now in our forecast here on our Weather Page (close this story and scroll down just a tad) and in our free KCBD Weather App (download it from your app/game store).
Lubbock's precipitation total for 2019 is above average. Including the weekend rainfall, the total for 2019 is 24.37". That's 5.25 inches above the average annual precipitation. Last year's total was 15.27".
Lubbock's total for December is 0.65", about a tenth of an inch (0.11") below monthly average.
Lubbock's snowfall total for the season (July 1 through June 30) is just a tenth of an inch (0.1"). That is three inches below the average for the season to date (through December 31). Lubbock's average seasonal snowfall is 8.2 inches. Last season at this time the total was 10.0 inches, while for the entire season the total was 10.1 inches. Correct, only an additional tenth of an inch of snowfall was recorded at the Lubbock airport the rest of the 2018-19 season.
Lubbock's precipitation record dates from January 1911. 109 years. That's 1,308 months.
Precipitation totals (total liquid, in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for 2019, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:
16.20 Abernathy
20.63 Aiken
25.34 Amherst
15.80 Anton
33.85 Aspermont
15.63 Brownfield
24.64 Childress
16.55 Denver City
19.04 Dimmitt
18.86 Earth
19.97 Estelline
18.92 Floydada
19.90 Fluvanna
22.22 Friona
21.62 Gail
18.39 Graham
21.21 Guthrie
17.52 Happy
15.62 Hart
14.46 Hobbs
24.58 Jayton
26.80 Lake Alan Henry
17.53 Lamesa
10.83 Levelland
17.59 Lubbock TTU campus
19.89 Memphis
14.73 Morton
23.26 Muleshoe
20.39 New Home
19.89 Northfield
17.44 O'Donnell
17.82 Olton
23.23 Paducah
13.29 Plains
15.30 Plainview
19.33 Post
20.83 Quitaque
19.46 Ralls
15.19 Reese Center
24.03 Roaring Springs
14.15 Seagraves
15.53 Seminole
19.39 Silverton
21.14 Slaton
20.43 Snyder E
19.26 Snyder SSW
21.10 South Plains
19.76 Spur
16.54 Sundown
18.32 Tahoka
15.67 Tatum
19.49 Tulia
16.92 Turkey
24.59 Vigo Park
17.52 Welch
17.42 White River Lake
16.65 Wolfforth
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby.
