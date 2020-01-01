Slide Road from 34th to Marsha Sharp closed for fatal crash, LPD says

This is an emergency notification from the Lubbock Police Department regarding a(n) Major Accident. The incident details at this time are: LPD Major Crash Unit is on the scene of a fatal crash at Slide Road and Marsha Sharpe Freeway. Slide Road is closed from 34th Street to north of Marsha Sharp Freeway. The 5200 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway Access Road is also closed for eastbound traffic. The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.