SPC Texans win another Fiesta Bowl Shootout title

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Before the new year began, the South Plains College men's basketball team captured their third Fiesta Bowl Shootout title in four years.
The Texans beat No. 23 Salt Lake Community College in almost every team statistic in route to the 72-65 win.
In a press release sent out by SPC Texans - head coach Steve Green had this to say on the victory.
“We played really hard tonight and defensively we did really well,” South Plains head coach Steve Green said. “Everyone who went on the court locked down on the defensive end. We have some length and you have to shoot over the top of us. We challenged most shots, and that was our game plan and we knew they were going to shoot a lot of 3s.”
