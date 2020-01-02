Case dismissed after 3,350 pounds of hemp in U-Haul mistaken for marijuana

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - One month after a truck driver was arrested and charged for what Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers said was more than 3,000 pounds of marijuana, the case has been dismissed and the driver is suing.
On Dec. 5, 2019, Texas Highway Patrol reported seizing 3.350 pounds of suspected marijuana in boxes which were in the cargo area of the U-Haul. The truck was pulled over for a traffic violation in Carson County near Conway. Today, nearly one month later, a federal court has dismissed the case and have ordered the driver, 39-year-old Aneudy Gonzalez, to be released from jail in Amarillo. It turns out, the load was thousands of pounds of hemp, not marijuana.
Court documents say Gonzalez was also stopped by police in Arizona but was let go when they determined the load to be legal hemp.
Gonzalez’s attorney released the following statement:
Today we beat the Feds. Our client was indicted in the Northern District of Texas, Amarillo division on a violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A)(vii) - POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE 1000 KILOGRAMS OR MORE OF MARIHUANA following this stop. We maintained from the word go that all he had was hemp and this morning the US Government moved to dismiss the charges against our client. We will now be seeking the return of property and just compensation for our client losing a month of his life in the custody of the US Marshals.
Gonzalez is expected to be released from the Randall County jail soon and will be reunited with his family in New York.
