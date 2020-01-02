Case dismissed after 3,350 pounds of hemp in U-Haul mistaken for marijuana

Today we beat the Feds. Our client was indicted in the Northern District of Texas, Amarillo division on a violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(A)(vii) - POSSESSION WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE 1000 KILOGRAMS OR MORE OF MARIHUANA following this stop. We maintained from the word go that all he had was hemp and this morning the US Government moved to dismiss the charges against our client. We will now be seeking the return of property and just compensation for our client losing a month of his life in the custody of the US Marshals.