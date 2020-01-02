8-year-old child killed in crash on FM 41

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say an 8-year-old child has died in a crash that happened on FM 41, just west of FM 179, not far from Ropesville.
The crash happened about 8:20 a.m. on Thursday. Officials say the crash involves a semi-truck and a pickup truck.
According to officials, a Ford Pickup was traveling west on FM 41 when a semi was stopped on FM 41 facing west with hazard lights on. The driver of the semi was lost and had stopped to find directions. Officials say the driver of the pickup, 35-year-old Rhett Green of Lubbock, did not realize the semi was stopped. He tried to veer to the left to avoid crashing into the back of the semi, but was unable to avoid the collision. The front right side of the pickup crashed into the left rear of the semi.
The 8-year-old child has not been identified and was a passenger in a pickup truck.
Green was treated for injuries at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.
