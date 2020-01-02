8-year-old child killed in crash on FM 41

According to officials, a Ford Pickup was traveling west on FM 41 when a semi was stopped on FM 41 facing west with hazard lights on. The driver of the semi was lost and had stopped to find directions. Officials say the driver of the pickup, 35-year-old Rhett Green of Lubbock, did not realize the semi was stopped. He tried to veer to the left to avoid crashing into the back of the semi, but was unable to avoid the collision. The front right side of the pickup crashed into the left rear of the semi.