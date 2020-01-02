Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

1 dead after crash near Marsha Sharp Freeway Wednesday, investigation continues in nightclub shooting, Pompeo monitoring Iraq embassy situation

By Michael Cantu | January 2, 2020 at 5:53 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 5:53 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a 28-year-old man is dead after a crash near Slide Road and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Police are still looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting at the Level Nightclub.

An investigation is underway to find out the cause of a Taiwanese helicopter crash this morning.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has postponed a trip to Ukraine to monitor protests outside the U.S. embassy in Iraq.

