Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, a 28-year-old man is dead after a crash near Slide Road and the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
- Police report a car hit two SUVs in this crash.
- Passenger Jose Fraire, who was in the car, was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.
Police are still looking for the gunman in a deadly shooting at the Level Nightclub.
- Investigators say Dedrick Traylor was shot after getting into a fight inside the club.
- Garyonte Shepard was shot outside the nightclub while running away.
An investigation is underway to find out the cause of a Taiwanese helicopter crash this morning.
- Taiwan’s top military chief was among the eight who died. Five others survived the crash.
- A task force is being set up to investigate what caused the crash.
Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has postponed a trip to Ukraine to monitor protests outside the U.S. embassy in Iraq.
- Militia groups and their supporters left a day after trying to storm the compound.
- The state department says diplomatic personnel are safe and there are no plans to evacuate.
