Fire Marshal: Grass fire in Clapp Park set on purpose
Grass fire burns nearly 4 acres of Clapp Park on Wednesday night. (Source: Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association)
By Michael Cantu | January 2, 2020 at 8:09 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 3:35 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire in Clapp Park that is thought to have been started on purpose.

This was reported around 8:22 p.m. Wednesday near 42nd Street and Avenue U. A person saw the grass fire in the park and called 911.

Firefighters quickly responded and put out the fire after it burned about 2.5 acres, according to the Lubbock Fire Department. A witness told firefighters they saw teenagers running from the fire, north on Avenue U.

One teen was reportedly wearing a white sweater and another, a black sweater, according to the witness.

The suspects were not found. The fire has since been classified as incendiary.

Those with information on this fire are asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or email at fireprevention@mylubbock.us.

