Julián Castro drops out of presidential race

After years of being regarded as a rising star in Texas politics, Castro threw his hat into the ring early, months before some of his fiercest competitors launched their respective bids. But he consistently raised millions of dollars less than his rivals and polled in low single digits, failing to qualify for the two most recent debates despite launching a do-or-die fundraising drive before the first one. He hit his $800,000 target and stayed in the race but still did not make the cut for that debate.