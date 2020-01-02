KCBD SPORTS POLL: Best Moment & Athlete of the 2010′s for Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last night, people from across the world said hello to the new decade.
But, before we turn the page to 2020 - we wanted to look back at the 2010's one last time.
On my KCBD Facebook page (Devin Ward KCBD), I asked a two-part question: Who was the best athlete at Texas Tech in the 2010s? And, what was your favorite Tech Sports moment of the decade?
Here are the results from our viewers responses:
TOP ATHLETE: Patrick Mahomes took the title for the best athlete at Texas Tech in the 2010's.
During his three seasons at Texas Tech, Mahomes passed for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns.
Other names that made the list of our viewers were: Josh Jung (baseball), Jarrett Culver (Basketball), Divine Oduduru (Track).
TOP SPORTS MOMENT: Red Raider Basketball team going to National Championship game.
Other moments listed by our viewers were: Four College World Series in six years, Devon Conley’s catch in 2014, Tech football beating Texas (Jakeem Grant trick play).
