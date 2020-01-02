KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Landon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Landon, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Landon is a 5-year-old lab-pit mix.
He is a sweet and calm boy who is up-to-date on his shots.
Landon’s adoption fees for Thursday, Jan. 2, have been waived.
And, this week LAS will have its Director’s Choice adoption for every animal until Friday.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
