TABC issues 7-day suspension for Level Nightclub after deadly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing investigation into the shootings at Level Nightclub, 1928 Buddy Holly Ave.
Investigators are specifically looking for witnesses to the shooting outside of the nightclub, in which Garyontae Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Price, 806-548-4111, or Detective Roberts, 806-548-1664.
Just before 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers were called to a report of shots fired at Level Nightclub. When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old Garyonate Shephard in the street in front of the nightclub. Dedrick Traylor, 24, was found inside the nightclub. Both were taken to University Medical Center where they later died.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Dedrick Traylor and the suspect had a fight inside the club when the suspect pulled a firearm and shot him. Garyontae Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot. There were no other victims. The suspect has not been located.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has issued a seven-day summary suspension for Level Nightclub, 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue in Lubbock. The seven-day suspension was requested by the Lubbock Police Department following a double homicide at the club early Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The suspension temporarily prohibits all alcohol sales at the club and effectively closes the business until Jan. 7. Section 11.61(d) of the Alcoholic Beverage Code authorizes TABC to suspend an alcohol retailer’s permit without a hearing for up to seven days in order to investigate shootings, stabbings, or murders at the business which are deemed likely to result in further violence. The suspension allows TABC and local investigators to safely investigate the scene of the incident without fear of retaliation or additional violence.
TABC will continue to work with local investigators on the case. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lubbock Police Department or TABC at (888)THE-TABC.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.