Meet Lubbock County’s first baby of 2020 at Covenant Children’s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Daxxton Kase Castro was the first recorded baby born in the new year in Lubbock County. The new years baby was born at 2:12 a.m. to 24-year-old Krystal Rodriguez and 28-year-old Jonathan Castro of Petersburg at Covenant Children’s, weighing eight pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring in at 21.5 inches long.
The parents say they’re excited he’s the first-born of the decade in Lubbock and are excited for their three-year-old son, Carlos, to have a little brother.
“We thought it would be nice for him. It was kind of overwhelming and I was kind of like, ‘Well, I don’t know. It’s either 2019 or 2020. 2020 is a whole new decade. It was exciting. It was fun,” said Rodriguez.
“It’s just a huge blessing for me. I’ve very grateful,” added Jonathan Castro.
Daxxton was due on January 7th, but with his early arrival, the family and some extended family got to celebrate the holiday in hospital room.
“We celebrated the countdown together. It was fun. We celebrated together and waited for the baby to here,” said Rodriguez.
“As I walking in the room, the countdown was happening,” said Castro.
Rodriguez says she looking forward to the new addition to her family.
“I’m nervous and shaking and I’m like ‘Oh my goodness! What do I do? I forgot what to do.’ But it all comes back to you. You’re a mom. It’s natural. It’s fun,” said Rodriguez. "People are like, ‘You’re not going to do this or that?’ and you’re like, ‘Nope’. I’d rather be with my kids than anywhere else.
Covenant Children’s provided them with a basket of goodies like onesies and blankets as the first baby born this year in the county.
