SLU, Texas A&M-CC seek first conference win

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has leaned on senior leadership this year while Southeastern Louisiana has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Myles Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Jordan Hairston have combined to account for 63 percent of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's scoring this season and 66 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Ty Brewer, Nick Caldwell and Byron Smith have collectively scored 44 percent of the team's points this year.MIGHTY MYLES: M. Smith has connected on 41 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 16 over the last three games. He's also converted 83.7 percent of his foul shots this season.