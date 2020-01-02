Sprinkles? Rain? Snow? Details here

Lubbock's snowfall total for the season (July 1 through June 30) is just a tenth of an inch (0.1"). That is three inches below the average for the season to date (through December 31). Lubbock's average seasonal snowfall is 8.2 inches. Last season at this time the total was 10.0 inches, while for the entire season the total was 10.1 inches. Correct, only an additional tenth of an inch of snowfall was recorded at the Lubbock airport the rest of the 2018-19 season.