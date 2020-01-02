Sprinkles? Rain? Snow? Details here

Sprinkles? Rain? Snow? Our latest outlook is in this video.
By Steve Divine | January 2, 2020 at 7:04 AM CST - Updated January 2 at 8:58 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sprinkles or very light rain is likely in the area today and tonight. In some spots, snowflakes may be spotted. Despite this, a dry pattern lies ahead for the KCBD viewing area.

Spotty light rain showers and sprinkles will fall today and tonight. Precipitation totals will be very light. I expect less than a tenth of an inch, with the possibility of amounts near a tenth in the western KCBD viewing area.

While some people may spot some snowflakes, or even brief light snow showers, I expect there will be no accumulation. Wet pavement is certainly possible, at least at times, through tomorrow morning.

As I usually do, I’ve included our latest precipitation outlook (and more) for the viewing area in the video here on our Weather Page.

A dry and seasonably mild pattern will take hold this weekend, the first of 2020.

You can view my updated hourly and extended forecasts in our free KCBD Weather App (download it from your app/game store) and right here on our Weather Page. Just close this story and scroll down just a little.

Here’s one last look at Lubbock’s and the viewing area’s precipitation totals for the year just ended. Lubbock's precipitation total for 2019 was 24.37", which is 5.25 inches above the average annual precipitation. Last year's total was 15.27".

Lubbock's total for December was 0.65", about a tenth of an inch (0.11") below the monthly average.

Lubbock's snowfall total for the season (July 1 through June 30) is just a tenth of an inch (0.1"). That is three inches below the average for the season to date (through December 31). Lubbock's average seasonal snowfall is 8.2 inches. Last season at this time the total was 10.0 inches, while for the entire season the total was 10.1 inches. Correct, only an additional tenth of an inch of snowfall was recorded at the Lubbock airport the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Lubbock's precipitation record dates from January 1911. 109 years. That's 1,308 months.

Precipitation totals (total liquid, in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for 2019, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:

16.20 Abernathy

20.63 Aiken

25.34 Amherst

15.80 Anton

33.85 Aspermont

15.63 Brownfield

24.64 Childress

16.55 Denver City

19.04 Dimmitt

18.86 Earth

19.97 Estelline

18.92 Floydada

19.90 Fluvanna

22.22 Friona

21.62 Gail

18.39 Graham

21.21 Guthrie

17.52 Happy

15.62 Hart

14.46 Hobbs

24.58 Jayton

26.80 Lake Alan Henry

17.53 Lamesa

10.83 Levelland

17.59 Lubbock TTU campus

19.89 Memphis

14.73 Morton

23.26 Muleshoe

20.39 New Home

19.89 Northfield

17.44 O'Donnell

17.82 Olton

23.23 Paducah

13.29 Plains

15.30 Plainview

19.33 Post

20.83 Quitaque

19.46 Ralls

15.19 Reese Center

24.03 Roaring Springs

14.15 Seagraves

15.53 Seminole

19.39 Silverton

21.14 Slaton

20.43 Snyder E

19.26 Snyder SSW

21.10 South Plains

19.76 Spur

16.54 Sundown

18.32 Tahoka

15.67 Tatum

19.49 Tulia

16.92 Turkey

24.59 Vigo Park

17.52 Welch

17.42 White River Lake

16.65 Wolfforth

Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.