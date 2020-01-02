Sprinkles? Rain? Snow? Details here

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sprinkles or very light rain is likely in the area today and tonight. In some spots, snowflakes may be spotted. Despite this, a dry pattern lies ahead for the KCBD viewing area.
Spotty light rain showers and sprinkles will fall today and tonight. Precipitation totals will be very light. I expect less than a tenth of an inch, with the possibility of amounts near a tenth in the western KCBD viewing area.
While some people may spot some snowflakes, or even brief light snow showers, I expect there will be no accumulation. Wet pavement is certainly possible, at least at times, through tomorrow morning.
As I usually do, I’ve included our latest precipitation outlook (and more) for the viewing area in the video here on our Weather Page.
A dry and seasonably mild pattern will take hold this weekend, the first of 2020.
Here’s one last look at Lubbock’s and the viewing area’s precipitation totals for the year just ended. Lubbock's precipitation total for 2019 was 24.37", which is 5.25 inches above the average annual precipitation. Last year's total was 15.27".
Lubbock's total for December was 0.65", about a tenth of an inch (0.11") below the monthly average.
Lubbock's snowfall total for the season (July 1 through June 30) is just a tenth of an inch (0.1"). That is three inches below the average for the season to date (through December 31). Lubbock's average seasonal snowfall is 8.2 inches. Last season at this time the total was 10.0 inches, while for the entire season the total was 10.1 inches. Correct, only an additional tenth of an inch of snowfall was recorded at the Lubbock airport the rest of the 2018-19 season.
Lubbock's precipitation record dates from January 1911. 109 years. That's 1,308 months.
Precipitation totals (total liquid, in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for 2019, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:
16.20 Abernathy
20.63 Aiken
25.34 Amherst
15.80 Anton
33.85 Aspermont
15.63 Brownfield
24.64 Childress
16.55 Denver City
19.04 Dimmitt
18.86 Earth
19.97 Estelline
18.92 Floydada
19.90 Fluvanna
22.22 Friona
21.62 Gail
18.39 Graham
21.21 Guthrie
17.52 Happy
15.62 Hart
14.46 Hobbs
24.58 Jayton
26.80 Lake Alan Henry
17.53 Lamesa
10.83 Levelland
17.59 Lubbock TTU campus
19.89 Memphis
14.73 Morton
23.26 Muleshoe
20.39 New Home
19.89 Northfield
17.44 O'Donnell
17.82 Olton
23.23 Paducah
13.29 Plains
15.30 Plainview
19.33 Post
20.83 Quitaque
19.46 Ralls
15.19 Reese Center
24.03 Roaring Springs
14.15 Seagraves
15.53 Seminole
19.39 Silverton
21.14 Slaton
20.43 Snyder E
19.26 Snyder SSW
21.10 South Plains
19.76 Spur
16.54 Sundown
18.32 Tahoka
15.67 Tatum
19.49 Tulia
16.92 Turkey
24.59 Vigo Park
17.52 Welch
17.42 White River Lake
16.65 Wolfforth
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby.
