Police identify two seriously injured in crash on east Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police responded to a crash on east Loop 289 and 4th Street Wednesday evening, in which two were seriously injured.
Police say the crash happened around 6:45 p.m., involving a single vehicle.
EMS took two people from the scene to University Medical Center with serious injuries. They have been identified as 31-year-old Johnny Joe Hernandez Jr., and the passenger, 29-year-old Salina Garcia. They were both ejected from the vehicle.
Based on the initial investigation, it appears the truck was northbound in the 400 block of the East Loop 289 Access Road, approaching the intersection of East 4th Street. The truck failed to stop at the stop sign and continued northbound crossing East 4th Street. The truck lost control, exited the roadway on the left side and continued up the embankment. The truck rolled back down the embankment and came to a rest on the left land of the northbound access road.
The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.