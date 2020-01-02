Police identify two seriously injured in crash on east Loop 289

Based on the initial investigation, it appears the truck was northbound in the 400 block of the East Loop 289 Access Road, approaching the intersection of East 4th Street. The truck failed to stop at the stop sign and continued northbound crossing East 4th Street. The truck lost control, exited the roadway on the left side and continued up the embankment. The truck rolled back down the embankment and came to a rest on the left land of the northbound access road.