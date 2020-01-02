Wintry mix and colder tonight.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Light rain, clouds and maybe a wintry mix in the forecast for the area overnight. Another upper level system is moving across the South Plains overnight and will bring some light rainfall amounts to the area. Locations in the western South Plains and in New Mexico have the best chance of measurable rain/snow, but even then, the amounts are likely a tenth of an inch or less.
There is a slim chance of some minor travel issues in New Mexico and possibly the panhandle. Otherwise, temperatures should be near or above freezing for most of the South Plains.
If your traveling in the region from Hobbs, New Mexico north to Clovis and east to Muleshoe and Friona some isolated icy spots could develop after midnight through early Friday.
Most of the projected precipitation amounts will range from .01” to .08” from Plainview south to Seminole and eastward by Friday morning.
As for the Lubbock area, light rain overnight and a low around 30 degrees is not expected to cause a travel concern, other than the wet roads.
As the morning progresses Friday’s skies will become sunny and the rain and clouds will move out of the South Plains.
The afternoon temps will range from the 40s northwest to low 50s Lubbock to the mid 50s along and southeast of the caprock Friday.
Saturday morning brings a cold low in Lubbock in the mid 20s, but a warmer afternoon high of 61 and sunny skies on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.