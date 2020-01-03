Oil prices surge, markets mixed after US kills Iran general

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Asian stocks were mixed Friday and oil prices surged after an Iranian general was killed by U.S. forces in Iraq. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
January 2, 2020 at 10:30 PM CST - Updated January 3 at 7:24 AM

BEIJING (AP) - Oil prices are surging and major global stock markets are lower after U.S. forces in Iraq killed an Iranian general.

Benchmarks in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.

News of the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani prompted expectations of Iranian retaliation against American and Israeli targets.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Dow rose to new records, helped by technology stocks.

Investors were encouraged by expectations of stronger global economic growth in 2020 and the planned signing of an interim U.S.-Chinese trade agreement.

