Climatological milestone and our weekend forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dry and mild, for a while, following a few light rain showers. Mostly sprinkles or drizzle. Here are the rain totals and my weekend weather outlook. Bad news for lovers of cold and or snow, but good news for anyone wanting to get outside. Maybe you know someone who has Christmas decorations which need to be put away.
While sprinkles and a bit of drizzle were reported in Lubbock, not even a trace was recorded at the Lubbock airport. That leaves Lubbock's total for January and the year so far at zero inches (0.00"). That's 0.06" below the to-date average. Last year at this time the total was 0.00".
Rain event totals for the viewing area are listed at the end of this post. For current drought conditions, see the video on my Facebook page “Steve Divine KCBD”. I posted it early Thursday afternoon, so you may need to scroll down the page just a tad. If you visit my page, please give it a Like/Follow if you haven’t already. Thank you!
Our RainCast shows the light precipitation, sprinkles mostly, ending and the cloud cover exiting most of the area. You can see that and the weekend outlook for yourself in the video posted here (our Weather Page).
This afternoon will be sunny with a chilly breeze. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-50s in the eastern and southern viewing area. After early morning wind chills in the 20s, late morning wind chills will be in the 30s, and afternoon readings in the 40s.
We’ve reached a climatological milestone. After today, our climatological daily average temperature begins to climb. Ever so slightly at first. So slightly you wouldn't notice. The upward trend, however, will increase later in the winter and continue into summer. The daily average temperature is the average of that date's average low and average high temperatures. For Lubbock, from December 25 through January 3, the daily average temperature is 39°.
Tonight will be clear and cold. Winds will be light.
Saturday morning low temperatures will range from the mid-20s to near freezing. However, even with a light wind, early morning wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. Saturday will be sunny, with a southwesterly breeze around 10 to 12 mph, and a warmer afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-50s northwest to mid-60s southeast.
Sunday, too, will be sunny. The morning cold, the afternoon cool but with a chilly breeze.
The dry and seasonably mild pattern will continue through at least mid-week, if not into next weekend. You can view the details in the 10-Dat Forecast here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather App, which you can download for free from your app/game store.
Rain event totals (in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area as of 11 AM today, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet. Totals may vary slightly from the video, which was recorded earlier.
0.22 DORA NM 2SW
0.20 ANDREWS 2E
0.12 HOBBS NM 5NW
0.08 FRIONA 2NE
0.08 SEMINOLE 2NNE
0.07 DIMMITT 2NE
0.07 MULESHOE 2SSW
0.06 AMHERST 1NE
0.06 HART 3N
0.06 SEAGRAVES 1SW
0.04 EARTH 9WSW
0.04 OLTON 6S
0.03 FLUVANNA 3WNW
0.02 ANTON 6SSW
0.01 LEVELLAND 4S
0.01 PLAINS 3N
0.01 PLAINVIEW 1S
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the rain gauge location in miles and the direction from the community’s center - typically the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Seminole 2NNE” is the station two miles north-northeast of the center of Seminole. Rainfall in Seminole may have been less or greater.
