Court allows extension before Brownfield doctor has to surrender to U.S. marshals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Brownfield doctor sentenced to five years in prison for prescribing drugs without a legitimate purpose is asking for a 30-day extension of time before he has to surrender to U.S. marshals.
Dr. Dennis Tedford’s lawyers say he needs the extra time to wrap up financial matters before he heads to prison, according to court documents.
The 59-year-old was a family medicine doctor who was sentenced to prison and ordered to pay $70,000 restitution after pleading guilty in May to distributing a controlled substance.
The court filing states the government does not object to Tedford’s request.
