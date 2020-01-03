Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a Lubbock nightclub is now closed as police investigate a double murder on New Year’s Day.
- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued the seven-day suspension.
- This will allow police to investigate the murder of two people who were killed there earlier this week.
- Read that story here: TABC issues 7-day suspension for Level Nightclub after deadly shooting
The U.S. is on high alert after a U.S.-led airstrike killed a top Iranian general.
- Iran’s supreme leader has warned of harsh retaliations for the strike.
- The U.S. embassy in Iraq is urging U.S. citizens to leave the country.
- Read the latest updates from The Associated Press here: Iran vows ‘harsh’ response to US killing of top general
The administration of President Donald Trump has announced a ban on e-cigarette flavors.
- The ban is in an effort to stall the use of vaping products among teenagers.
- Companies that continue to manufacture, distribute or sell flavored cartridges beyond the 30-day ban risk enforcement actions from the government.
- Read more here: Trump plan to curb teen vaping exempts some flavors
ESPN reports Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett will be moving on from the organization.
- No official word has come from the Cowboys, though. But Garrett’s contract is set to expire on Jan. 14.
- He will finish as the second longest-tenured coach for the Cowboys.
- Read more here: Reports: Jason Garrett out as Cowboys head coach
